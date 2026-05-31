NSA Doval Calls On Myanmar President On His Maiden Visit

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday called on Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, “NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar today.”

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Myanmar President and appreciated his positive approach towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar also said he looked forward to Hlaing's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further advance cooperation between India and Myanmar.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation. Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity.”

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi after completing engagements in Bodh Gaya.

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Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, announced that Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh received him at the airport.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in New Delhi from Bodh Gaya. He was received by Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership.”

Earlier in the day, Hlaing offered prayers in the Mahabodhi Temple. Jaiswal said that Hlaing's visit underlines the Buddhist heritage between both nations.