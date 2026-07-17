Six Illegal Mosques and Madrassas Built on Govt Land Demolished Near Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: In a major anti-encroachment operation near the India-Pakistan international border, the Jaisalmer district administration has razed six allegedly illegal mosques and madrassa structures built on government land.

As per reports, the demolitions were carried out on Thursday as part of the administration’s “Operation Clean” in the sensitive border areas of Nachna, Tanot, and Shahgarh.

Earth-moving machinery was deployed to remove the structures in the villages of Mirpura, Hindolon Ki Dhani, Ahmadpura, and Dhanana. The drive was conducted in the presence of revenue officials, police personnel, and senior administrative officers to ensure the operation remained orderly and lawful, as per reports.

The administration reportedly described the structures as unauthorised constructions on public land. The move is reportedly part of a broader effort to clear encroachments in the border region. No untoward incidents were reported during the demolition drive.

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