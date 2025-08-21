NSUI Workers Stage Protest in Ahmedabad Over Death Of Student Due To Stabbing

NSUI workers protest in Ahmedabad over the recent incident of the death of a student after being stabbed by another. | Image: ANI

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: NSUI (National Students' Union of India) workers held a protest in Ahmedabad over the recent incident of the death of a student after being stabbed by another student.

A class eighth student died during treatment after he was stabbed during a quarrel with another student on August 19.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore, the accused was detained after the incident.

The family of the victim and other members of the Sindhi community gathered near the hospital. Rathore said that the investigation is underway into the matter and heavy police force has been deployed near the hospital.

"Two students entered into a quarrel and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done...The deceased child hailed from Sindhi community and the main accused is from Muslim community," he said.

Following the incident, Poonam, a local whose two daughters study in the school, alleged similar incidents in the school in the past two years. Poonam said that she complained to the school authorities regarding the incident but they didn't take any action.

She alleged that boys speak indecent language in the school bus and carry knives and mobile phones in their bags.

"Two of my daughters' study in this school. This is not just today's incident. For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus. Girls are shown the middle finger; they are also molested. Knives and mobile phones are found in bags. A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing? I told the Administration to take action but they take it lightly and just call the parents, make the student apologise in writing and let them go...," Poonam told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)