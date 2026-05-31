'Obstacle to Marriage': Man Brutally Throws Toddler To Ground Repeatedly In UP, Kills Him Over Obsession With Mother

New Delhi: A tragic incident was reported from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh where a man allegedly murdered an 18-month-old child by repeatedly smashing the toddler onto the floor.

Authorities report that the horrific act, driven by the accused’s obsession with the child’s mother, was captured in a disturbing video that has since gone viral on social media. As footage of the brutal assault circulates, it has ignited a wave of condemnation online, with many calling for swift and severe legal action against the perpetrator.

What CCTV shows

A chilling CCTV recording of the incident shows the man carrying the toddler through a deserted lane outside the boy's relative's home before repeatedly throwing the child to the ground with force. The footage depicts the young victim remaining motionless following the brutal assault.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical staff declared him dead on arrival.

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Police identified the victim as 18-month-old Aarav, also known as Kallu, the son of Rati and her husband, Sumit.

Why this step?

Police state that the accused, identified as Viraj, was infatuated with Rati and intended to marry her. According to the family, Viraj perceived the toddler as a barrier to their relationship.

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According to officials, Rati had arrived at her aunt’s house from her parental home on Friday. Upon learning of her whereabouts, Viraj allegedly followed her to the residence. He is accused of luring young Aarav away under the pretense of buying him a toffee, only to launch a brutal attack on the child in the street that left him with fatal injuries.

Upon discovering the incident, the family rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.