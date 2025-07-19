Odisha: 16-Year-Old Girl Set Ablaze By Miscreants In Puri, Suffers Over 70% Burns, To Be Airlifted To Delhi AIIMS

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: A 16-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants under Balanda police station in Nimapada block of Puri, Odisha. The minor girl, who suffered severe burn injuries, was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for treatment.

Odisha CM and Deputy CM's Statement

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the victim will be airlifted to Delhi for further medical treatment.

"After the Balasore incident, an incident occurred in Balanga in Puri district. With 70% burn injuries, she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

Earlier, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed shock over the incident and assured that stern action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear the news that some miscreants poured petrol on the road and set fire to a fifteen-year-old girl in Balanga area. She has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All medical expenses will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strict action," she wrote in a post on X.

Family Demands Death Penalty For Accused

The cousin of the minor girl has demanded the death penalty for the culprits of the case.

An FIR has been filed into the matter by the victim's cousin.

"We filed a Police complaint, investigation is underway. We demand the death penalty for the culprits...We don't know who the accused are. She saw them, she would be able to speak better. Doctors have said that she suffered 70% burns. They have told us that she is critical but we should be patient", the cousin said.

What Actually Happened?

The minor girl went out with her friends, but she was abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire, according to her cousin.

The victim reached someone's house from the incident spot, after which she was taken to the hospital by her cousin. Later, the victim was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she is undergoing treatment.

"Around 8.30 am, she was going to her friends. She was abducted midway, taken to a riverside and set on fire. She returned from there somehow and reached someone's house. They clothed her and called us up. I reached there, received her and took her to hospital, they referred her to AIIMS," the family member said.

Police Teams Visit The Spot

Police teams visited the site of the incident for inspection.

Speaking to reporters, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said, "This morning, we received information that a minor girl was assaulted and an inflammable substance was used to set her on fire. The girl was rescued and was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The entire incident is being investigated. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused... We will get a breakthrough very soon..."