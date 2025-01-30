Odisha Govt Cancels Special Bus Service For Maha Kumbh Till February 4, Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday cancelled the special bus service for Maha Kumbh Mela till February 4, an official statement said on Thursday.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the special bus service to Ayodhya for Maha Kumbh Mela stands cancelled with immediate effect till February 4," the official notice said.

According to the official notice, further updates will be shared with the public on the official social media handles and website. Earlier, it was decided to operate special bus service to Maha Kumbh Mela till February 26.

Odisha Govt Cancels Bus Service For Maha Kumbh Mela

The Odisha government's decision to cancel the special bus service for Maha Kumbh Mela came a day after at least 30 people were killed, 60 injured and several went missing in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.

Refund To Be Issued

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will refund the money to people who had booked tickets for the visit to Maha Kumbh Mela, it said.