Odisha: History-Sheeter Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: History-sheeter Mohammad Irfan was injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Sambalpur in the early hours of Sunday, Odisha Police said. According to the Odisha police, Mohammad Irfan, who is a resident of Sonapali, was travelling on a motorcycle with two associates during the early hours when the Sadar police intercepted them.

After identification, the police managed to apprehend the other two accused, while Irfan allegedly fled the scene. During his escape, he opened fire at the police team and was subsequently injured when the police fired back in self-defence. Irfan sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.