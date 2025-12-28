2 Cars Burst Into Flames After Head-On Collision On Yamuna Expressway | WATCH

New Delhi: In a horrific road accident, two cars travelling from Jewar to Noida on the Yamuna Expressway collided head-on, turning into a fireball. The video of the accident which went viral on social media shows the two cars – a Tata Punch and a Tata Sumo – bursting into flames, following which two people were seriously injured in the accident and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently reported to be stable.

Upon receiving the information regarding the accident, police and fire brigade vehicles quickly rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control shortly afterward, but both cars were reduced to ashes. The entire incident occurred in the Rabupura police station area.

Watch Video Here:

Authorities removed the damaged vehicles from the road using a crane, after which traffic movement on the expressway was restored. Vehicular movement remained affected for some time due to the accident but was normalised quickly due to prompt police action.

Preliminary reports indicate that overspeeding and negligent driving, as well as fog, might have led to the accident.