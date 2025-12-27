Odisha Horror: Rape Survivor Battles for Life After Suicide Attempt in Dhamra, Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A shocking case of rape has surfaced from the Dhamra area of Odisha, where the girl who was allegedly raped later attempted suicide by consuming poison.

The incident has triggered serious concern, with the victim currently battling for life. Following this, the police arrested the accused, identified as Gyanaranjan Pati, aged 26, a resident of Narsinghpur village under Dhamra panchayat. He has been charged in connection with the rape case.

Confirming the arrest, Dhamra Inspector in Charge Sovan Kumar Sain said that the case was registered based on the evidence submitted by the family. He added that further investigation is currently underway.

According to sources, the incident occurred on December 17 when the girl was alone in the kitchen. The accused allegedly entered the kitchen, gagged her with her own dupatta and raped her. After the assault, he reportedly threatened her, warning that her sisters would face the same fate if she disclosed the crime.

Due to fear, threats and social stigma, the victim initially remained silent about the assault. However, the trauma reportedly overwhelmed her in the following days.

Suicide Attempt and Handwritten letter

On December 20, the girl wrote a detailed handwritten account of the incident and attempted to end her life by consuming poison. Her condition soon deteriorated, prompting immediate medical intervention.

The victim was first rushed to the Dhamra Community Health Center for emergency treatment. As her condition worsened, she was referred to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to a private nursing home in Cuttack. Her condition is stated to be critical.