Odisha IAS Officer Accused of Cheating Differently-Abled Man of Rs 95 Lakh in Fake Land Deal Case

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an IAS officer currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Odisha State Home Department has been accused of cheating a man of ₹95 lakh on the pretext of providing land.

According to reports, the officer, identified as Aradhana Das, is also accused of issuing threats to the complainant after failing to fulfil the promise.

The complainant, Kamal Kumar Bhawsinka, a differently-abled person, alleged that he paid ₹95 lakh to Das for a plot of land in the CDA (Cuttack Development Authority) area in Cuttack district.

However, the land was reportedly never provided, and the money was neither returned nor accounted for.

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Payments Made via Bank Transfers and Cash

According to reports, a portion of the amount was transferred through bank transactions by the complainant’s wife, Beena Bhawsinka, via the Bank of India on two separate occasions.

Further suggest that the remaining amount was allegedly paid in cash.

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An inquiry has reportedly also confirmed that the transaction of ₹95 lakh was linked to the proposed land deal.

Case registered; Officer Uncooperative

A case has been registered at the CDA Phase II police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Authorities have reportedly stated that the IAS officer did not cooperate with investigators during the initial stages of the probe.