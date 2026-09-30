Protest Breaks Out In Bhubaneswar Over Textbook Errors; Roads Blocked, Protesters Demand Education Minister's Resignation

Bhubaneswar: Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) coordinator Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said that the Odisha bandh called by the organisation received public participation, claiming that people joined the protest against alleged textbook errors and demanded accountability from the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the bandh was announced through a non-violent approach and claimed that no damage to public property or incidents of violence were reported during the protest.

"This Odisha Bandh, for which we have called today... a lot of messages are coming in, and people have spontaneously participated in the bandh. This has been announced following a non-violent path, without causing any damage to national property or resorting to any violence," he said.

Kumar said the protest was linked to alleged errors in school textbooks from Classes 1 to 8 and claimed that the issue had continued for nearly 42 days. He alleged that around 55 textbooks contained more than 2,000 mistakes and claimed that the government had acknowledged 1,678 errors.

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"Yet, till now, revised textbooks have not reached the children. Why? ₹380 crore has been wasted. Even after spending an additional ₹135 crore to bring out new books for Class 1, there are errors in six places in Bande Utkala Janani," he said.

Kumar demanded accountability from School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and said that the minister should resign if responsibility for the issue is not accepted.

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"This Satyagraha has reached its 42nd day today. Opposition political parties, social organisations, and civil society members have all come to support us, but there is no sign of response from the government," he said.

He further alleged that the delay in providing corrected textbooks was affecting students studying in Odia-medium schools and said the majority of students in such schools belong to farming, labour and working-class families.

Kumar said that his hunger strike would continue until the issue is addressed and accountability is fixed. He added that the organisation would decide the future course of action based on the government's response after the Odisha bandh.

Members of NNKS and Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) on Wednesday staged a protest in Bhubaneswar by blocking a national highway and burning tyres at Baramunda bus stand as part of a 12-hour statewide Odisha bandh called over alleged textbook errors.