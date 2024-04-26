Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert for Odisha, the state, which is reeling under severe heatwave conditions these days with Jharsuguda recording a maximum temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius. The weather forecast agency has predicted that as many as nine districts in Odisha may experience severe heatwave conditions in the coming days.

According to an official, as the summer season is picking up, Odisha is already reeling under severe heatwave conditions with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature in the state on Thursday.

Red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Odisha's 9 districts

Apart from Jharsuguda, Baripada sizzled at 43.6 degree Celsius, followed by Nuapada at 43.5 degree Celsius, Talcher at 43.4 degree Celsius, and Boudh at 43.2 degree Celsius.

Districts like Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir also recorded a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, as per the information shared by the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The IMD has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions for nine districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The Met Centre advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am to 3 pm.

Meteorological Centre’s Director Manorama Mohanty said, “Heatwaves would continue across the state from April 26 to 29.”

The maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days, Mohanty added.

Heatwave conditions persist in Odisha due to climate over Pakistan, Afghanistan: CEC

Meanwhile, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) on Thursday said that heatwave conditions in Odisha may persist for a week to ten days as weather conditions were influenced by the prevailing climate over Pakistan and Afghanistan. Model products indicated that the maximum day temperature in north Odisha varied between 43 to 45 degrees Celsius while the temperature hovered between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius in the southern districts.

CEC Director Sarat Chandra Sahu said, the meteorological systems were forming one after another over Pakistan and Afghanistan leading to heavy rainfall there which influenced weather conditions in India.

It is being said that the system persisting over Pakistan and its adjoining region at present could move slowly towards eastern India and cause rain and thunderstorms in coastal and nearby districts May 1, which would lead to drop in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees.



