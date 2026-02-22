Odisha Shocker: 4 Teachers, 1 School Peon Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old, Victim Claims Year-Long Abuse; All 5 detained

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage across Odisha, five staff members of a private school were arrested on Saturday for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The arrests occurred in the Rajkanika area of Kendrapara district after an investigation by local police and the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The accused, comprising four teachers and a school peon, were taken into custody after the victim, a Class 7 student, narrated an ordeal of prolonged abuse.

According to police reports, the girl had been subjected to sexual exploitation for over a year, with the abuse allegedly beginning as early as when she was in Class 4.

CWC Intervention and Investigation

The matter came to light after the girl eventually confided in her mother. The family initially approached the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which conducted a preliminary 48-hour inquiry into the allegations.

"We treated the matter as highly sensitive. After recording the victim's statement and verifying the gravity of the situation, we referred the case to the police for immediate legal action," stated CWC member Swagatika Patra.

Separate complaints were filed at the Rajkanika Police Station by both the girl’s father and the CWC on February 18.

After these reports, police launched an operation, visiting the school and the victim's residence to gather evidence.

Police Action and Charges

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kataria confirmed that the five individuals named in the FIR have been arrested.

They face several charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim and the accused underwent mandatory medical examinations on Saturday.

Police have also noted allegations that some staff members, including a female attendant, may have been aware of the abuse or attempted to protect the accused by threatening the girl against revealing her ordeal.

Public Outrage

The incident has triggered a political storm in the state. Opposition parties, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), have submitted memorandums to the district authorities demanding a fast-paced trial and the strictest punishment for the culprits.