Odisha: Youth Congress Leader Found Dead With Gunshot Injury In Sonepur, Probe Underway
The Subarnapur district in Odisha has been shaken by the sudden death of Rajesh Mishra, a prominent Youth Congress leader found dead at his home in Sonepur’s Bhagabati Nagar.
Sonepur: A prominent Youth Congress leader was found dead at his residence late Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Mishra, a member of the District Congress Committee and an active Youth Congress functionary, who was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in the Bhagabati Nagar area of Sonepur town.
According to preliminary reports, he sustained a gunshot injury to the head from his licensed revolver at around 1:00 AM. The sound of a single gunshot alerted family members and neighbours, who rushed to Mishra's room.
Licensed Firearm Recovered
Upon receiving the alert, a team from the Sonepur police station reached the spot and sealed off the area. Officials confirmed that the weapon found at the scene was Mishra’s own licensed revolver.
The body was moved to the District Headquarters Hospital and subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact course of the bullet and the cause of death.
Political Career
Rajesh Mishra was a well-known figure in the region, serving as a member of the District Congress Committee and a dedicated functionary of the Youth Congress. Recently, he had reportedly been appointed to a significant organisational role as a financier, reflecting his rising influence within the party.
Local Congress leaders and supporters gathered at his residence on Wednesday morning to offer their condolences.
Investigation Underway
Police officials stated that an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being examined. Statements from family members, relatives, and close associates are being recorded as part of the inquiry.
Further details are expected after the completion of the investigation and receipt of the post-mortem report.
