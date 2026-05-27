'Offer Water To Those In Need': PM Modi Appeals As Heatwave Grips Several Parts Of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to take precautions against the rising temperatures across the country, advising people to stay hydrated, carry water while stepping outdoors and extend help to those in need as several states continue to reel under intense summer heat.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said temperatures are steadily rising in different parts of the country, adding to the difficulties of daily life due to the extreme weather conditions. "Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, the many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing. I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible," he wrote.

"Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes. In such weather, your sensitivity also becomes a great source of support. If possible, do offer a glass of water to anyone thirsty," the Prime Minister added. He also appreciated people who kept drinking water outside their homes and shops for passersby. "I also appreciate those people who keep water in pitchers outside their homes and shops so that anyone can drink from them," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the national capital is implementing its Heatwave Action Plan 2026 in mission mode under the guidance of the Prime Minister, with a focus on public safety and relief measures. In a post on X, Gupta highlighted key steps being taken, including the distribution of over 10 lakh ORS packets, deployment of mobile heat relief vans across the city, activation of the water bell system in schools, and arrangements for water and cooling points for animals and birds.

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She said the initiative reflects a "compassionate, prepared and people-centric governance" approach aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme heat. Meanwhile, large parts of central and northwest India are likely to remain under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with Delhi recording maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and minimum 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, severe heatwave conditions were observed in several parts of Chhattisgarh, while isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh also witnessed extreme temperatures. Heatwave conditions were also reported from parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

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