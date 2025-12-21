Office Timings Changed, WFH Advisory Issued In Gurugram As Air Quality Worsens

Gurugram: In view of the deteriorating air quality, Gurugram has advised all private and corporate offices in the district to guide their employees to work from home from December 22 till further order. It also revised timings of government offices.

WFH Advisory

In the work from home advisory issued for private and corporate offices, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, noted that the Commission for Air Quaility Management (CAQM) has invoked stage-IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR. Under the GRAP Stage-IV guidelines, the CAQM had directed that the NCR State Government/GNCTD may take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

The office of the DC noted, “This collective effort will support the effective implementation of GRAP measures and contribute towards improving air quality in the region.”

Revised Office Timings

The Office of DC announced that staggered office timings have been implemented for all public offices in District Gurugram under the State Government and Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees to ensure compliance with the emergency measures under the Stage-IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The revised timings are as follows:

State government offices- 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Municipal Corporation, Gurugram and Manesar- 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Municipal council, Sohna and Pataudi Mandi Municipal Committee, Farrukhnagar- 08:30 am to 04:30 pm

The revised timings will remain in effect until further orders during Stage-IV of GRAP.