Oh Dear! Priyanka’s Hubby Robert Vadra Of ‘Are You Serious’ Fame Loses Cool Again As Reporter Asked Why He Skipped ED Summons

Robert Vadra has received his second summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Haryana Land Deal Case; he had skipped the first summons he received by the ED on April 8.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the Skylight Hospitality Case, kept his tradition of losing his cool alive. The businessman lost his calm on a Republic reporter, when he was asked about skipping the first ED summons and evading the enforcement agency.

Vadra, on being asked about missing the ED summons, yelled at the reporter on being asked about evading the summons. He said, “I didn't evade. We told them we need just few more days, they tell us get documents; we were organising our documents. I am always ready to be here.”

On being asked sharp and direct questions by the Republic reporter, Robert Vadra lost his calm and instead of politely answering, he left the reporter behind with a snubbing remark in Hindi, “Chalo ho gaya”. On being asked again to answer about skipping the summons, Vadra raised his voice at Republic's female reporter and yelled, “Because we were organising our documents. It is not easy to organise 23,000 documents. Nobody is evading anything, I am here today. Let's look at now. I am waiting for a conclusion.”

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra lost his temper at the reporters. Years ago, Vadra had shoved a reporter's microphone away and with anger in his eyes, had lashed out on the reporter asking, "Are you serious?"

ED Sends Second Summons to Robert Vadra in Skylight Hospitality Case

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a second summons to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation related to the Shikhopur land deal in Haryana. Vadra had previously failed to appear in response to the initial summons sent on April 8.

He has now been directed to join the inquiry, as the agency deepens its investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving his firm, Skylight Hospitality. Authorities are currently tracing the flow of funds and suspect that the profits from the land deal may be linked to money laundering activities.