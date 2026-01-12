Ola Driver Allegedly Abuses Woman and Family Over Fare Dispute in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In yet another incident, an Ola driver has allegedly abused a woman and her family over a fare dispute in Bengaluru.

The man has shared the video of the argument on X in which one man can be clearly seen engaged in heated argument, shouting and asking to cancel the cab, as well as heard saying, ‘Jb aukat nhi h toh auto m jao.’

According to a post shared on social media platform X, the complainant stated that while he was at his office, an Ola driver allegedly demanded more money than what was displayed on the app. The woman's brother reportedly refused to pay the extra amount even before the pickup.

“The driver misbehaved with my wife, Bhabi and brother while I was in the office. Asking more money than what's showing in the app,” he wrote.

Despite this, the driver allegedly arrived at the pickup point, abused the family members, and attempted to physically assault the complainant’s wife and sister-in-law.

“My brother clearly said NO before pickup, yet he came and abused and tried to hit my family ladies,” he added.

Ola and Bengaluru Police Responded

The complainant has tagged Ola Cabs and Bengaluru City Police, seeking immediate action against the driver and raising serious concerns about the safety of women passengers.

Bengaluru Police has responded to the post and has asked the user to file a complaint, asking for the exact place and the victim's number.

"Please DM the exact place of incident details and the victim's contact number." Bengaluru police wrote.

The Ola support has also replied, where they too asked for CRN details and your contact details via DM.

"This is not how we want your experience with Ola to be, and we want to make sure this is taken care of, Please share the CRN details and your contact details via DM to help us dive deeper into the issue.