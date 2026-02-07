'All India Breakdown': Ola, Uber And Rapido Drivers Going On A 6-Hour Strike Today- Here's Why

Ola, Uber And Rapido Drivers Are Going On A Strike Today | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Commuters across India are bracing for significant travel delays today as drivers for major platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido launch a coordinated nationwide protest.

Termed the ‘All India Breakdown,’ the strike involves thousands of gig workers logging out of their apps for a minimum of six hours to demand government-notified minimum fares and better regulations.

The shutdown is expected to cause a shortage of cabs, auto-rickshaws, and bike taxis in major cities.

Who called the strike?

App-based transport workers affiliated with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have announced the strike.

Advertisement

According to the unions, the agitation is being organised against the continued failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

Despite the existence of these guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions and forcing longer working hours for declining earnings.

Advertisement

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU and Co-Founder and National General Secretary of IFAT, said that the absence of government-notified base fares has allowed platform companies to arbitrarily lower prices while transferring all operational risks to workers.

"The Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, clearly mandate consultation with recognised worker unions before fare fixation. However, governments have failed to act, enabling platforms to deepen exploitation," Salauddin said.

Why Drivers Are Protesting Fare Policies

The union highlighted that aggregator companies continue to set their own pricing, leading to significant financial instability for drivers who rely solely on app-based platforms for their livelihood.

The union said, “Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum base fares, end misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides.”

What's the demand

The union has submitted two primary demands to the government:

Fixed Minimum Fares: They are calling for the immediate official notification of minimum base fares for all app-based services, including autos, cabs, and bike taxis. The union insists these rates must be established in consultation with recognized worker representatives and align with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

Ban on Private Vehicles: The second demand is a total prohibition on using private, non-commercial vehicles for paid transport. Drivers argue that "white-plate" vehicles provide unfair competition and should either be banned or mandatorily converted to commercial registration.