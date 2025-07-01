Old Delhi Railway Station to Get a New Name? CM Rekha Gupta Proposes Renaming It After THIS Hindu Maharaja

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed renaming the historic Old Delhi Railway Station to Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station in honour of the legendary king known for his values of non-violence, social justice, and community welfare.

In a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 19, CM Gupta urged the central government to consider the renaming as a tribute to Maharaja Agrasen’s legacy.

“Renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen would be a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents,” the Chief Minister wrote.

She highlighted that Maharaja Agrasen is remembered for his economic foresight and commitment to social equality. His descendants and followers continue to play a major role in Delhi’s social and economic development, she added.

CM Gupta further requested the Railway Minister’s “personal intervention” to ensure the proposal is considered quickly and favourably.

About Old Delhi Railway Station

Located in Chandni Chowk, the Old Delhi Railway Station, also known as Delhi Junction, is the oldest railway station in the national capital. It was established in 1864, and its red sandstone architecture was inspired by the nearby Red Fort.