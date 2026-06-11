Omar Abdullah Meets PM Modi As NC Plans Statehood Protest In Delhi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, urging the swift restoration of statehood, along with economic revival and tourism-driven development for the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Abdullah stressed the urgency of restoring statehood, while also flagging concerns about the region’s economic condition, the pace of development projects, and the need for stronger tourism initiatives.

Sharing details on X, J&K CM Abdullah wrote, “Called on Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K, including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism”.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the engagement, informing that PM Modi and CM Abdullah discussed a wide range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

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Abdullah also congratulated the Prime Minister on completing 12 uninterrupted years in office, calling it a significant political milestone.

On Monday, Abdullah urged INDI Alliance leaders to join the planned protest, raising the issue at the bloc’s meeting in the national capital, where opposition leaders gathered to discuss future political strategy.

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Estranged National Conference (NC) parliamentarian Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi announced on Tuesday that he will participate in the party’s protest at Jantar Mantar, insisting that reinstating Article 370 of the Constitution must remain the central demand of the agitation.

The National Conference (NC) Legislature Party has announced a protest in New Delhi on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament to press for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees.

“Statehood remains our long-pending demand. We will go to Delhi and raise our voice for restoration of our constitutional guarantees and rights,” senior NC leader Tanvir Sadiq had said earlier.

However, the NC leadership believed that the time had come to intensify efforts for reclaiming what was taken away after the constitutional changes of 2019.