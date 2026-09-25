CM Omar Abdullah Moves Resolution Seeking Full Restoration of J&K Statehood, BJP Protest Sparks Uproar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the immediate and full restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, triggering protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators over a reference to a 2000 resolution on autonomy.

The resolution called upon the Government of India to urgently restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the resolution be forwarded to the Centre. It also referred to resolutions passed by the Assembly on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024.

Omar Abdullah Recalls Three-Step Commitment

While moving the resolution, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah referred to what he described as a commitment made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir involving a three-step process: delimitation, elections and restoration of statehood.

“People of the region were promised of a three step process - delimitation, election and then statehood,” Abdullah said in the Assembly.

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The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remarks on the restoration of statehood, saying, "When the Prime Minister was giving his speech, he said that this is not just an ordinary promise; it's PM Modi's promise. Meaning, ordinary promises are one thing, but this is something beyond that-if it really is beyond that. Then why isn't it being fulfilled?"

The resolution's reference to the earlier autonomy resolution passed in 2000 became the central point of contention during the proceedings.

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BJP Objects to 2000 Autonomy Resolution Reference

BJP members objected to the inclusion of the 2000 autonomy resolution, stating that they would not allow a discussion on the issue of autonomy in the House.

According to reports, BJP legislators raised slogans, entered the Well of the House and tore copies of the resolution. The protests disrupted proceedings as members of the ruling National Conference and Congress responded with slogans of their own.

The 2000 resolution was passed by the then National Conference-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah and sought the restoration of greater autonomy to the erstwhile state. The Assembly's November 6, 2024 resolution had sought the restoration of special status.

The reference to the earlier resolution led to heated exchanges between the BJP and ruling benches, with both sides raising slogans during the proceedings.

House Witnesses Uproar

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly appealed to members to maintain order as the disruption continued. However, the protests persisted, with BJP legislators and members of the treasury benches engaging in competing slogans.

The BJP's opposition centred on the reference to autonomy, while the ruling side defended the resolution seeking statehood restoration. The uproar continued despite the Speaker's interventions.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary said the government was ready for a discussion on the resolution. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq also described the development in a post on X, writing, “Today, history is made in the J&K Assembly.”