Omar Abdullah Refuses to Cut Tri-Colour Ribbon, Asks Organisers to Treat It With Respect | WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently made headlines for refusing to cut a tri-colour ribbon at a ceremony. Abdullah had gone to inaugurate the beginning of a two-day Handicrafts & Handloom Exhibition, where the ribbon was made in the likeness of the Indian Flag.

As Abdullah stepped closer to the ribbon and saw the tri-colour he refused to cut it with scissors. He immediately called the organisers of the event, asked them to take it off and handle it with care and respect. He also helped the organisers fold it safely.

After the incident, he went on exploring the exhibition and even talked to some of the vendors who were selling their wares.

The video has received positive reaction from the netizens who applauded the respect he showed to the tri-colour. Some comments also questioned the organisers for having the tri-colour ribbon in the first place.



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