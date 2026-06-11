Omar Abdullah Urges Opening Awantipora Airfield as Srinagar Airport Closure Threatens Golden Kashmir Tourism
J&K CM Omar Abdullah urged Union ministers to open Awantipora airfield for civilian use during Srinagar airport’s October 1-15 closure to prevent tourism losses in the peak autumn season, as stakeholders fear economic hit during Durga Puja travel rush.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: As Srinagar airport prepares for a two‑week closure in October, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged Union ministers to open Awantipora airfield, warning of tourism losses during Kashmir’s “Golden” autumn.
Abdullah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu separately in New Delhi, raising concerns over the scheduled shutdown of Srinagar International Airport from October 1 to 15.
The officials said that he stressed the fortnight coincides with the peak inflow of tourists from West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, when Chinar leaves turn golden‑yellow, a season fondly called “Golden Kashmir".
He suggested that if repairs are unavoidable, the strategic IAF base at Awantipora in South Kashmir should be opened temporarily to civilian traffic.
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“This would prevent cancellations and safeguard the tourism economy,” Abdullah reportedly told the ministers.
The chief minister is in the national capital to attend the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, where he is expected to raise the issue further.
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However, the airport authorities had said earlier that the runway overhaul is critical for operational safety. A phased maintenance schedule has already begun, with flights suspended two days a week since July.
The restrictions imposed in April under a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) have already reduced operating hours to 8 am–5 pm, compared with the earlier 7 am–10 pm schedule. The officials said that the October closure is unavoidable to complete engineering work.
Meanwhile, the stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sectors fear the shutdown could cripple business during the Durga Puja travel season.
“We depend heavily on visitors from Bengal in October during the autumn season here. If Srinagar airport shuts without alternatives, families depending on visitors will suffer. Opening Awantipora could keep our economy breathing and our valley connected,” said Babbar Rashid, a homestay owner in Pahalgam.
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