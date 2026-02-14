Omar Abdullah Warns Indo-US Trade Pact Could Hurt Kashmir’s Horticulture Industry

New Delhi, Feb 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed concern that Jammu and Kashmir’s economy could be adversely affected by the Indo-US trade agreement, warning that duty-free entry of American apples and other horticulture products would undermine the state’s growers.

“We don’t know what the benefits will be in the rest of the country, but here we are seeing only losses. The items allowed to enter duty-free are all our products; almonds, walnuts, apples, fresh and dry fruits. These are the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the Kisan Mela organised by SKUAST in Srinagar.

He argued that the arrangement would create an uneven playing field, with superior imports dominating the market while local produce gets devalued.

“Our growers have invested in new varieties and cold storage facilities to deliver high-quality fruit. Now, if you tell us that superior produce will come from abroad and our fruit should sell at lower prices, that is unfair to our farmers,” he said.

Chief Minister added that his government was working to strengthen the rural economy through technological interventions and organic farming practices, identifying sericulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, floriculture, and dairy development as priority sectors.

He added that agricultural universities like SKUAST were providing technology-driven solutions to farmers.

His remarks have heightened anxiety among growers and traders in the Valley, who fear the Rs 7,000 crore horticulture industry could be hit hard.

Recently, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene.

In the letter, chairman Bashir Ahmad appealed for import duties of over 100 percent on American and European apples to safeguard the domestic industry. Farmers argue that cheaper imports could capture the market, leaving local produce unsold and threatening livelihoods.

President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Tariq Ghani, warned that if foreign apples sell at lower prices than local produce, it would be disastrous for Kashmir, directly affecting GDP and employment, since the apple industry sustains thousands of families, traders, and transporters linked to the supply chain.

According to official data from the Ministry of Agriculture, India consumes about 2.5 million metric tonnes of apples annually, while domestic production stands at 2.0–2.1 million tonnes.

Jammu and Kashmir contributes nearly 80 percent of this output, making it the country’s largest apple-producing region. Apple cultivation supports hundreds of thousands of farming families and remains central to the rural economy.

Central government sources, however, maintain that domestic producers remain protected, citing quotas, minimum import prices, and duties that limit exposure to foreign competition.