Omar’s New Cabinet: Valley Dominates, Congress Stays Out, Delivery Still Awaited

Srinagar: Two years after the National Conference returned to power promising jobs, relief and dignity, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has carried out the first major reconfiguration of his government. In a move that blends expansion with reshuffle, four NC leaders from the Valley, veteran Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo) were sworn in. Independent Satish Sharma from Chhamb was dropped. The council now stands at its legal maximum of nine. Seven ministers hail from Kashmir. Only two represent Jammu: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary from Nowshera and Javid Ahmad Rana from Mendhar.

This is not a routine administrative adjustment. It is a political statement and a test.

The induction of Sagar, a seven-time MLA who has never lost an election since 1983, and Saifullah, a four-time legislator with prior ministerial experience, signals a return to seniority and organisational weight. Firdous becomes only the second woman in the ministry. Wani brings a South Kashmir face. On paper, the cabinet now looks more experienced and geographically spread within the Valley. In practice, the optics are stark: a sharp tilt towards Kashmir and a reduced voice for Jammu at a time when regional sensitivities remain raw.

Congress, the NC’s alliance partner, has once again chosen to stay outside the cabinet. The party has made its position clear: it will not accept ministerial berths until full statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir. While it continues to extend outside support, its refusal underlines both a principle and a political calculation. Statehood remains the unfinished core of the 2024 mandate, and Congress is unwilling to dilute that demand by joining a government still operating under Union Territory constraints.

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Inside the NC, the expansion has left visible bruises. Senior leaders Mubarak Gul and Abdul Majid Larmi, both with long years of service, were left out. Larmi openly said his heart was hurt. He felt he was deserving and had been in contention until the last moment, yet accepted the leadership’s decision while making no secret of his pain. Gul’s supporters protested outside and inside the party headquarters. The bitterness is understandable. When berths are limited by law and ambitions are many, someone always feels wronged. But internal disappointment is secondary. The real accountability lies outside Nawa-e-Subah.

People did not vote for the National Conference in October 2024 to rearrange chairs. They voted for ease of living and concrete benefits. One lakh jobs. Free electricity. Regularisation of daily wagers. Welfare support that reaches households. Restoration of statehood. Two years later, the scorecard is sobering. Some measures have moved; free bus travel for women, enhanced pensions, limited free LPG and targeted power relief for the poorest, restoration of the Darbar Move. These are nothing. Yet the flagship promises remain largely unfulfilled. Employment generation has fallen far short. Daily-wage regularisation drags on. Universal free power was diluted. Statehood remains a demand, not a delivery. The gap between manifesto and reality is wide, and the public feels it.

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Cabinet expansion is often presented as a course correction. Fresh energy, it is claimed, will sharpen focus and accelerate results. That hope now rests on these new faces and the two Jammu ministers who remain. Surinder Choudhary and Javid Rana carry the burden of representing a region that already feels under-represented. Their effectiveness, and that of the new inductees, will be measured not by loyalty or lineage but by outcomes that include jobs filled, power bills eased, roads improved, files cleared, and grievances answered.

Omar Abdullah’s government operates under the constraints of Union Territory status. Powers are limited. Many decisions require the Centre’s nod. That is a reality, not an excuse that can stretch indefinitely. Voters understand constraints; they do not accept prolonged non-delivery dressed up as circumstance. After two years, explanations wear thin. Results must begin to speak louder than resolutions and press conferences. Congress’s continued stand outside the ministry only sharpens the spotlight on the statehood question that still defines the larger political unfinished business.

This expanded cabinet has roughly two years left before the next electoral test. That is enough time to shift from rhetoric to visible change, or to confirm the charge that big promises were mainly instruments to win power. The new ministers step into a charged atmosphere: internal discontent, a hurt Larmi, regional imbalance, an ally holding firm on principle, and a public that is watching more closely than before.

People vote for benefits they can feel in daily life; reliable electricity, employment for their children, dignity in dealing with the state. They do not vote for cabinets. If this reshuffle produces only more of the same; partial schemes, delayed decisions and political management, it will deepen cynicism. If it finally converts remaining guarantees into tangible relief, it can still reclaim credibility.