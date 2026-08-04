On Abrogation Anniversary, Mufti Calls District‑Wide Demonstrations For J&K’s Special Status

Srinagar: On the eighth anniversary of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday has directed district‑level demonstrations across the Union Territory, demanding the reinstatement of Article 370 and Article 35A.

The decision followed a high‑level meeting chaired by Mufti at the party headquarters in Srinagar. District presidents, along with leaders from the women’s and youth wings, finalized preparations for the protests, which will be held simultaneously across regions.

Meanwhile, the directive was issued on the PDP’s 27th foundation day, where a formal resolution was passed calling for “peace with dignity” through dialogue, resolution of the Kashmir issue, and administrative justice in Pir Panjal and Chenab.

Mufti said that the protests must highlight the demand for restoring constitutional guarantees stripped in 2019. She argued that focusing only on statehood, as the National Conference does, dilutes the core struggle.

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“Our fight is for identity and special status,” she told party leaders.

District heads have been instructed to expand outreach and mobilize public participation to demonstrate collective rejection of the 2019 decision.

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The protests, Mufti said, should reflect the people’s unanimous voice against the removal of J&K’s autonomy.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier had said that the return of statehood is the essential foundation for restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, stressing that without it, constitutional provisions such as Article 370 or 371 hold no significance.