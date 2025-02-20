Updated 14:26 IST, February 20th 2025
On Camera: Noida Woman Slaps Boy For Stopping Dog From Entering Lift, Detained After Video Goes Viral
The video, which surfaced on Thursday, quickly drew widespread criticism, with society members demanding strict action.
- India News
- 2 min read
Noida: Tensions flared in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 after a video of a woman dragging a minor boy out of a residential society’s lift went viral on social media. Residents of the 12th Avenue Society were left shocked as the visuals showed the child pleading and begging for her not to bring the dog inside the lift, while the woman ignored his requests. The boy had reportedly asked her not to bring her pet dog into the lift as he looked very scared of the dog. As seen in the video, the woman mercilessly drags the boy out of the lift and slaps him. A few minutes later, the boy comes back to the lift, crying and shivering.
Incident Sparks Outrage Among Residents
The video, which surfaced on Thursday, quickly drew widespread criticism, with society members demanding strict action. “The child was visibly scared, yet she forced him out instead of calming him down,” said a resident. Another added, “Instead of pacifying the scared child, she behaved rudely with the child and dragged him out of the lift. The incident was disheartening,”
Police Take Action, Woman Detained
Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy confirmed that a case has been registered against the woman. “After the video of the incident came to our notice, we took immediate action," he said.
According to the police, the woman has been detained, and further legal proceedings are underway.
Published 14:24 IST, February 20th 2025