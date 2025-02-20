On Camera: Noida Woman Slaps Boy For Stopping Dog From Entering Lift, Detained After Video Goes Viral

Noida: Tensions flared in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 after a video of a woman dragging a minor boy out of a residential society’s lift went viral on social media. Residents of the 12th Avenue Society were left shocked as the visuals showed the child pleading and begging for her not to bring the dog inside the lift, while the woman ignored his requests. The boy had reportedly asked her not to bring her pet dog into the lift as he looked very scared of the dog. As seen in the video, the woman mercilessly drags the boy out of the lift and slaps him. A few minutes later, the boy comes back to the lift, crying and shivering.