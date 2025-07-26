On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Army Chief Announces ‘Rudra’ All-Arms Brigades as Part of Major Modernisation Drive to Build a Future-Oriented Force

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced the formation of new “all-arms brigades” named ‘Rudra’ as part of the Army’s broader transformation and modernisation efforts. Speaking at the commemorative event in Dras, Kargil, General Dwivedi outlined a series of strategic changes aimed at making the Indian Army a future-oriented force.

“Today’s Indian Army is not only successfully addressing current challenges but is also rapidly advancing as a transformative, modern, and future-oriented force. Under this, new all-arms brigades named ‘Rudra’ are being formed, and I approved it yesterday. This will have fighting components like infantry, mechanised infantry, armored units, artillery, special forces, and unmanned aerial systems, supported by tailored logistics and combat support,” he said.

Sources confirmed that two infantry brigades have already been converted into Rudra Brigades. Traditionally, the Army operated with arm-specific brigades, but the new Rudra formation will integrate various arms into a single, cohesive unit.

Alongside these brigades, the Army is also introducing agile and lethal special forces units known as ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions. “Similarly, agile and lethal special forces units, ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions, have been established to shock the enemy on the border.

Every infantry battalion now includes Drone Platoons, while artillery has enhanced its firepower manifold through ‘Divyastra Batteries’ and Loiter Munition Batteries. Army Air Defence is being equipped with indigenous missile systems. This will increase our force multifold,” the Army Chief added.

Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Message to Pakistan

During his address, General Dwivedi referred to Operation Sindoor to send a clear and strong message to Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He recalled India’s decisive military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

“The cowardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam was a deep wound for the entire nation. But this time, India did not just mourn; it resolved to respond decisively. With the unwavering trust of the nation and the strategic autonomy granted by the government, the Indian Army delivered a well-planned, precise, and decisive response. On the night of May 6-7, the Indian Army targeted nine high-value terrorist locations in Pakistan and POJK without harming any innocent civilians. This was not just a response; it was a clear message: ‘Those who harbor terrorism will no longer escape,’” he stated.

General Dwivedi further noted that from May 7 to 9, India responded to Pakistan’s military actions with “measured and precise retaliation.”