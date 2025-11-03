"On November 14, the Parties of Rahul and Lalu Will be Completely Wiped Out": Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan, the Union Home Minister on Monday emphasised that the opposition alliance will be "wiped out" in the Bihar elections on November 14, highlighting their lack of leadership and clarity in policy making.

Shah emphasised the National Democratic Alliance's unity, comparing the alliance to the five Pandavas of the Mahabharat.

Also Read: CBI Court Discharges Former Coal Secretary in Coal Block Allocation Case



"On November 14, the parties of Rahul and Lalu will be completely wiped out. The NDA government is going to be formed here once again. The Mahagathbandhan has neither a leader nor a clear policy. They don't even know who is contesting from which seat. Meanwhile, all five parties of the NDA, united like the Pandavas, are contesting together for all 243 seats in Bihar," Shah said while addressing a rally in Shivhar.

Shah highlighted the redevelopment project of the Sitamarhi temple, noting that on the day of the temple's consecration ceremony, the Vande Bharat Express connecting Sitamarhi and Ayodhya will also be flagged off.

"On the same day that the consecration ceremony of Goddess Sita's temple will take place in Sitamarhi, we will also launch the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya. Those who come to Ayodhya will also visit Sitamarhi, and this will greatly benefit tourism in Bihar," Shah said.

Amit Shah also accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of insulting Chatth festival, stating that whenever he has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his party has suffered a defeat.

"Rahul Gandhi has just insulted Chhathi Maiya. Rahul Gandhi, by insulting Modi Ji, you have insulted Chhathi Maiya. Whenever you people have insulted PM Narendra Modi Ji, the public has responded by defeating you. This time, along with Modi, you have insulted Chhathi Maiya. In the upcoming elections, the people of Sitamarhi must remember this," Shah added.

Advertisement

Shah further claimed that during the UPA government, only Rs 2 lakh 80 thousand crore was given to Bihar in 10 years; however, in the 11-year tenure of the NDA government, the amount has increased to 18 lakh 70 thousand crore.

"When the Congress government was in power at the center, during those 10 years, Bihar was given only 2 lakh 80 thousand crore rupees. Whereas during the 10 years of the Modi government, Bihar was given 18 lakh 70 thousand crore rupees," he said.

Advertisement