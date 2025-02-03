One Building In Shirdi Added, 7000 Voters: Rahul Gandhi Claims Voter Fraud In Maharashtra Elections

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised allegations on the integrity of the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi claimed that the addition of nearly 70 lakh new voters to Maharashtra's electoral rolls between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections was highly suspicious. "That’s as much as the population of Himachal Pradesh ," he pointed out.

“In a single building in Shirdi, over 7,000 voters were added. There is something problematic in all this.”

The Congress leader further alleged that all of the newly registered voters were in constituencies where the BJP had emerged victorious.

“Population of Himachal Pradesh extra has voted in Maharashtra. Interestingly, all new voters are in the constituencies where BJP has won,” Gandhi remarked.

"These are facts, not things that I am changing," he said. “The entire opposition requests the data for the Maharashtra elections. And I am confident that the EC will not give us this data."

Earlier, Rahul had described the situation as a "serious problem" with India's election system, accusing the Election Commission of withholding crucial voter data.

"Congress and the opposition have been asking for the voter lists of the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, but the EC has refused to share them," he said. “Why would the Election Commission refuse to give us voter lists? What purpose is served by not providing them to us and the rest of the opposition?”

Maharashtra Elections

The Maharashtra elections, which took place late last year, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a resounding victory, winning 235 out of 288 seats.