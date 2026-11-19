New Delhi: One person died and another sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar-II on Thursday, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the fire at building number G-5 was received at Lajpat Nagar police station at around 1:17 pm, with reports that some people were trapped inside.

Head Constable Gajanand, who was patrolling the area, noticed the fire and alerted police personnel. A local police team reached the spot, sealed off the area and began evacuating residents. Fire tenders also arrived and initiated firefighting operations.

One employee, identified as Gaurav, was rescued from the basement and taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Another employee, Prem Singh Sharma, sustained burn injuries and is currently admitted to the ICU at the same hospital, the police said.

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Police said the four-storey building houses an office and media house, Milana Craft Works, in the basement, which is run by the building owner. The upper floors are occupied by the owner’s relatives and other residents.

As per the police, a preliminary enquiry suggests that welding work was underway in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly in connection with the installation of fire safety equipment. Two workers were reportedly carrying out the work in the presence of Gaurav and Prem Singh Sharma, both employees of Milana Craft Works.

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The contractor who supplied the workers for the fire safety equipment installation has been called for further verification, police said.