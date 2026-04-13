One Dead, Several Injured as School Van Carrying Children Overturns in Bihar's Nawada

Nawada (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): A school van carrying over 24 children overturned on the Kamalpur road in Bihar's Nawada district on Monday, leaving one child dead and several others injured, police said. The accident took place in the Govindpur area when a van carrying students of Magadh Central School lost control and overturned on the roadside, triggering panic among the children onboard.

According to officials, a 10-year-old girl identified as Aarohi Kumari, a resident of Darshan village, died in the incident. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and began rescue efforts before informing the police. Govindpur police later reached the site and brought the situation under control.

All injured children were first taken to a local hospital for primary treatment and later referred to the Sadar Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police have taken the school van driver into custody. Preliminary information suggests the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Family members of the injured children have alleged negligence by the school administration, accusing it of poor transport arrangements and employing irresponsible drivers. Several injured children include, Amir Khan, Roshan Kumar, Nancy Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Tannu Kumari, Gaurav Kumar, Krish Kumar, Golden Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Aryan Ravidas, Riya Kumari, Dipesh Kumar, Sonakshi Kumari, Aryan Kumar, Rishabh Kumar and Shivansh Kumar, among others.

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Relatives of the victims have demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.