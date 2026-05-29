One Non-Manipuri Truck Driver Killed in Fresh Firing in Manipur’s Ukhrul District; Security Forces Launch Operation

Imphal: A non-Manipuri truck driver was killed on Friday morning in an alleged firing by suspected Kuki miscreants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, amid escalating ethnic tensions and ongoing economic blockades between Kuki and Naga communities.

The deceased has been identified as Nitiskumar (57), son of Bidaskumar, a resident of Hooghly district in West Bengal. He was working as an FCI godown driver at TM Kasom. The incident occurred around 11 AM when the driver was travelling from TM Kasom to Ukhrul on NH-202 under Litan Police Station. He was reportedly hit by bullets fired from the Patleijang area and died on the spot.

Security personnel also came under attack during the incident. One injured security person has been identified as Disingam Maringmei (35), son of Late Meikhemthing from Sangaiprou Kabui Khul in Imphal West. Army and Border Security Force (BSF) teams have launched operations in the area following the attack.

According to preliminary reports, the assailants fired indiscriminately at vehicles on the highway.

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Deepening Ethnic Tensions and Blockades

The fresh violence comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between Kuki and Naga communities. All major highways in the region remain blocked by both sides, with an economic blockade and shutdown in effect since May 13, following the ambush killing of three church leaders.

In a related development in Ukhrul district’s Shangkai village -- a Kuki-dominated area along NH-102 (Imphal-Ukhrul road) -- agitators blocked security vehicles carrying essential goods. Security forces had to fire multiple rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Tension remains high in the area, with reports of multiple injuries.

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