‘One Removed His Shirt, Another Touched Me Inappropriately’: Nagaland Doctor Stalked, Racially Abused & Molested Outside AIIMS Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland posted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur, was allegedly stalked, racially harassed and molested by three men near the institute on Sunday evening, triggering police action and sharp political reactions.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 pm on February 22 when the doctor, who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, was returning to the campus from Orion Mall in Mohaddipur. The accused allegedly followed her for nearly 1.5 kilometres on a motorcycle, passing obscene remarks and racial slurs targeting her Northeastern origin.

Near Gate No. 2 of the institute, close to an Army camp, the trio allegedly confronted her. In her complaint, the doctor stated that one of the men removed his shirt in an attempt to intimidate her, while another touched her inappropriately. She raised an alarm, forcing the accused to flee the spot.

A case has been registered at the AIIMS police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty), 296(a) (obscene acts), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult).

Police have arrested two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), both residents of Deoria district, while efforts are underway to trace the third suspect. Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said CCTV footage helped identify the motorcycle used in the incident and multiple teams were formed to track the accused. He assured that strict action would follow.

The incident has sparked concern over the safety of women, particularly those from the Northeast working outside their home states. The National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS and INIs (NAFORD) condemned the assault, calling it traumatic and demanding swift justice.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma termed the alleged racial and sexual harassment “deeply shameful” and urged authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators, stressing that such incidents should not be reduced to momentary headlines.