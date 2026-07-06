UP's Hamirpur Police Under Fire for Detaining Wrong Man, Family Alleges Custodial Torture

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the Hamirpur Police in Uttar Pradesh have come under intense scrutiny after they detained the wrong person while attempting to execute a non-bailable warrant and allegedly subjected him to brutal custodial torture.

The victim, identified as Shivraj, sustained serious injuries and was later referred to a hospital in Kanpur for advanced treatment.

The incident has triggered outrage, with the victim's family accusing the police of assaulting an innocent man despite repeatedly informing officers that they had detained the namesake.

According to the family, police had reached the Merapur area under the Sadar Kotwali police station limits to arrest a wanted accused named Shivraj. However, they allegedly picked up another man with the same name from his home as the victim claimed he was forcibly taken to the police station, where officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO), allegedly tied his hands and legs before beating him with sticks.

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Further, he also stated that he was assaulted by everyone present, from the SHO to the constables, after being locked inside the police station.

Family Alleges Third-Degree Torture

The victim's relatives have accused the police of subjecting Shivraj to third-degree torture.

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A doctor at the district hospital also confirmed that Shivraj had sustained multiple injuries, and following initial treatment, he was referred to Kanpur for specialised medical care.

According to the family and hospital officials, the injuries were consistent with physical assault.

His sister also stated that the police forcibly took him from their home despite her pleas.

"I kept requesting them not to take my brother, but they dragged him away. When I later saw him, his shirt was soaked in blood," she alleged.

They claimed Shivraj was beaten so severely that he was left critically injured before being shifted to the district hospital.

Police Deny Assault, Order Probe

Responding to the allegations, Hamirpur Police said Shivraj had been brought to the police station in compliance with a non-bailable warrant issued by Kotwali Nagar Police.

According to a statement posted by the police on X, officers discovered during verification that the detained man's father's name did not match that of the wanted accused.

Police further claimed that Shivraj injured himself by hitting his hand against a window while inside the police station.

The department said allegations of custodial assault are being investigated through a high-level inquiry, including an examination of CCTV footage.