One Year After Pahalgam: Over 2,000 Students From J-K's Remote Border Village Stage Solidarity March, Condemn Terrorism

Kupwara: Over 2,000 students in Karnah, a remote border tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district held a massive solidarity march to honour victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and mark the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Students from the distant tehsil located just opposite Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and along the Line of Control, took to the streets, condemning terrorism and expressing strong support for the nation, the Indian Armed Forces and the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam massacre.

The turnout sent a clear message from the youth rejecting violence and standing for unity, peace and a progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

What Happened On April 22, 2025

On April 22, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years, when terrorists targeted a group of tourists, killing 26 people.

Advertisement

According to survivors, the attackers questioned people about their religion and even forced them to recite religious prayers. Most of those killed were tourists, including several newly-wed couples who had travelled to Pahalgam for their honeymoon.

Among the victims was also a local Muslim pony ride operator, who was shot dead after he tried to wrest a weapon from one of the attackers in an attempt to save others. The massacre sent shockwaves across the country, triggering widespread grief and outrage. A year later, the horror of the attack continues to haunt the nation.

Advertisement

What Was India's Response?