OnePlus 16 Tipped to Pack 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Glacier Battery and Next‑Gen Display

New Delhi: The smartphone industry rarely rests, and OnePlus seems to be proving that point yet again. Barely months after the OnePlus 15 reached global markets, chatter from China has already shifted to its successor. Early leaks hint that the OnePlus 16 could be a bold step forward, not just a routine refresh, with whispers of a record‑breaking camera, a battery designed for marathon use, and a display that pushes refresh rates beyond what most rivals currently offer.

Tipsters suggest OnePlus is testing a 200‑megapixel periscope telephoto lens - a sensor size far larger than the one used in the 15. If this makes it to production, users could expect sharper zoom shots and better performance in low light.

The display is another area where OnePlus may be pushing boundaries. Internal testing reportedly involves flat panels capable of refresh rates above 200Hz which is a leap from the 165Hz screens on the OnePlus 15. While everyday apps may not fully exploit such speeds, gamers and performance enthusiasts could see smoother visuals and reduced lag.

Perhaps the most striking rumour is about the battery. A new “Glacier Battery” design is said to deliver close to 9,000mAh capacity, a huge jump from the 7,300mAh unit in the OnePlus 15. If true, this could mean multi‑day endurance and faster charging cycles, addressing one of the biggest demands from flagship users.

The OnePlus 16 is also expected to debut Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, keeping it firmly in the premium tier.

Taken together, these leaks suggest OnePlus is preparing a device that could redefine its flagship lineup. A 200MP periscope lens, ultra‑fast display, and a near‑9,000mAh battery would set new benchmarks. Still, with months to go before launch, these details remain speculative. For now, fans can only watch the rumour mill spin and wait to see how much of it becomes reality.