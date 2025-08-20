Online Gaming Bill 2025: Will You Go To Jail For Playing Online Money Games? Explained

New Delhi: A big question on the minds of many Indians is whether they could go to jail for playing online money games after the government introduced a new bill in Parliament. The answer, according to official sources, is no. Players will not be punished under the proposed law.

Instead, the government has made it clear that the real targets are the companies and individuals who provide, promote, or finance such games.

The Online Gaming Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, aims to regulate the fast-growing online gaming industry while protecting society from the risks associated with money-based games.

The bill distinguishes between three categories: e-sports, online social games, and online money games.

No Jail for Players, Only for Operators

According to sources, players of online money games will not face penalties. “No punishment for those playing online games. No punishment to victims. Only punishment for service providers, advertisers, promoters and those who support financially to such games,” one source explained.

This means people who download and play such games are not the target of the law. Instead, the harshest punishments are reserved for companies that run these platforms, advertisers who promote them, and financial intermediaries who support them.

What the Bill Bans

The bill completely bans the offering, operating, or facilitating of online money games in India, regardless of whether the game is based on chance, skill, or a mix of both. The government says such games have caused addiction, financial ruin, suicides, and even cases linked to money laundering and terror financing.

Penalties for violations are severe.

Those who offer or facilitate online money games may face up to 3 years in jail and/or fines up to Rs 1 crore.

Advertising such games can attract 2 years in jail and/or fines up to Rs 50 lakh.

Financial transactions linked to these games can also result in 3 years in jail and/or fines up to Rs 1 crore.

Repeat offenders could face 3–5 years in jail and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Offences under key sections will be cognizable and non-bailable, giving authorities sweeping powers to investigate, search, and even arrest without a warrant.

Boost for E-sports and Social Games

While cracking down on harmful money games, the bill also seeks to promote e-sports by granting it legal recognition for the first time. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will create a dedicated framework for e-sports, treating them as legitimate competitive sports.

Online social games, which promote education, cultural values, skill development, and social engagement, will also be encouraged. The Ministries of Electronics & IT and Information & Broadcasting will extend support to such platforms.

Balancing Tech and Safety

Government sources said they had explored options such as imposing GST on money games but found enforcement difficult. “We had no option but to choose society for the welfare of people,” one source explained.