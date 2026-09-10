Online Shopping To Change From 2027: 7 New Rules You Need To Know

New Delhi: Buying something online could become a little more transparent from next year. The Center has tightened e-commerce rules that govern everything from how discounts are shown and products appear in search results to sponsored listings, imported goods, and hidden fees.

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Department of Consumer Affairs on Thursday, will go into effect on January 1, 2027.

The modifications are intended at offering consumers more information before they make a purchase and making e-commerce companies more accountable for the way services and goods are presented on their websites.

Is That Discount Really A Discount?

When announcing a price drop, online platforms must provide greater transparency.

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When a product is on sale, shoppers will see both the discounted price and the "prior price". The previous price, according to the modified guidelines, is the lowest price at which that product was offered in the 30 days preceding the announcement of the discount.

The change is intended to assist consumers determine whether a discount represents a true price reduction rather than relying just on a percentage-off claim.

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Search Results, Sponsored Products Under Watch

E-commerce platforms will also face stricter guidelines for how they offer search results. They cannot modify search results in a way that misleads customers or interferes with the relevance of products displayed in response to a search query.

Paid promotions will also need to be more easily identifiable. Sponsored products will require clear and visible notice, allowing customers to distinguish between naturally relevant results and paid placements.

The rules also impose additional standards on e-commerce enterprises regarding "dark patterns," design approaches that can influence or manipulate customers into making decisions they would not otherwise make.

Companies must comply with the Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. They will also be obliged to undergo an annual self-audit and exhibit a certificate of compliance.

More Details Before You Click ‘Buy’

The new guidelines compel marketplace e-commerce platforms to offer consumers with more detailed information before completing a purchase.

This includes:

Best before or use before dates

Return and refund policies

Warranty details

Delivery-related information

Payment-related information

Access to such facts before placing an order could help consumers make more educated selections about products with a short shelf life or expiration date. The guidelines also include additional disclosure requirements for imported goods. Consumers will be able to see the country of origin as well as information about the importer.

No Bundled Charges Without Consent

The modifications also cover the usage of consumer information and additional fees. E-commerce platforms will not be able to use customer information for specific purposes unless the consumer expressly and affirmatively consents.

They will also be unable to collect bundled fees for services unrelated to the e-commerce platform. The exception is a loyalty or membership program. Another move will include e-commerce enterprises in the National Consumer Helpline's convergence process. Every e-commerce company will have to become a partner in the process.