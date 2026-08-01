'Only a Fruit-Bearing Tree Gets Pelted With Stones': Pawan Kalyan Says Abuses Against PM Modi 'Brought Tears To My Eyes'

Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday expressed deep pain over what he called personal insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Jantar Mantar protest, while strongly defending the Prime Minister’s leadership and linking stable governance to development.

Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, Kalyan said those who work the hardest often attract the sharpest criticism. Quoting the proverb “Only a fruit-bearing tree gets pelted with stones,” he remarked, “The more we strive, the more criticism we receive.”

Although he had grown used to criticism after entering politics, Kalyan said it hurt him deeply to see the Prime Minister subjected to harsh personal attacks. Without naming anyone, he referred to the remarks made against Modi at the Jantar Mantar protest and questioned why a leader devoted to the nation should face such treatment.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India for a third term. So many people have spoken harshly about him. It brought tears to my eyes. Is this what we give to someone who has dedicated his life to serving the nation?” Kalyan asked.

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He urged the younger generation to recognise the sacrifices behind the Prime Minister’s leadership, noting that Modi has not taken a single day’s leave since assuming office and continues to shoulder national responsibilities amid external security challenges and internal issues. “The new generation does not know the hardships he has gone through,” he said.

Expressing firm solidarity, Kalyan declared, “If anyone speaks against you, it is as if they are speaking against us. We stand firmly with you.” He added that no leader in the country today matches Modi’s leadership or fully understands the sacrifices and hardships he has endured.

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Linking strong leadership to development, Kalyan said his consistent support for the NDA alliance stems from the belief that it ensures progress reaches even the remotest areas. Recalling that Bhogapuram was once mocked as a place “where even a Red Bus did not reach,” he pointed to the new international airport as proof of the transformation possible under development-oriented governance.

“Bhogapuram itself is proof of what our alliance has achieved,” he said.

Kalyan also highlighted India’s journey from a nation that once pledged its gold reserves to meet financial obligations to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, drawing record foreign investment and maintaining historic foreign exchange reserves.