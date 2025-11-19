‘Only Courts Can Establish Guilt’: Anmol Bishnoi’s Cousin Says Being Named In FIRs Means Nothing.

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi, claimed that the family has had no contact with Anmol for years and learnt of his deportation to India only through news reports. His remarks come amid reports of Anmol being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his arrival in New Delhi after he was extradited by the US authorities in connection with multiple high-profile investigations.

Ramesh insisted the family has “no information of Anmol’s return” and added that they are “as clueless as everyone else”. He claimed that even in earlier cases, the family only knew of developments through media coverage. “After his bail years ago, we have had no contact with Anmol. Whatever we know, we know from TV,” he said.

Ramesh repeatedly questioned the practice of police naming people in FIRs without establishing evidence. “If somebody calls me a thief, they must prove it. A person doesn’t become a criminal just because his name is written in an FIR,” he said.

Arguing that only the courts can establish guilt, he said, “We will accept he is a criminal only when a court proves it. Writing names in FIRs means nothing unless proved.”

Advertisement

He also alleged corruption within the police system, claiming that jailed gangsters often managed to communicate outside prison. “If he was in US custody, and till yesterday the police say he was issuing ransom threats, how is that even possible?” he asked.

Ramesh offered a sketchy recollection of Anmol’s early brushes with the law. He said that Anmol left India around 2006, soon after being named in a robbery case linked to a dispute near a local petrol pump. According to him, Anmol’s name was included “because he was Lawrence’s brother”, and not because he needed to commit robbery.

Advertisement

“Do you think someone with 110 acres of ancestral land needs to be involved in robbery?” he asked, adding that the family secured his bail, but after his release, Anmol felt he was under constant surveillance and feared that police would trap him in fresh cases. One day, he left home to “pay obeisance at a holy place” and never returned.

“Since then, we had no contact with him. We only heard from media that he was detained in the US,” he said.

He denied any knowledge about Anmol allegedly travelling on a fake passport. “We didn’t even know he had gone abroad till media reported it,” he said.

Ramesh admitted that Lawrence Bishnoi’s notoriety may have dragged Anmol into the world of crime, but said only Anmol can confirm what actually happened.

“Since Lawrence became a criminal in the eyes of the law and made many enemies, it is possible Anmol also got entangled. But we don’t know. We are not in touch with either of them,” Ramesh said.

He also denied knowing whether gangsters like Goldy Brar or Rohit Gudara were friends or foes of Anmol.

Responding to questions on Anmol’s alleged role in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Ramesh maintained that no court has proved his involvement. “I’m saying again and again, it is not proven in court. His name is mentioned, that’s all. He lived abroad. I don’t understand how his name appears in every case,” he said.

Family Appeals to PM, Home Minister for Security

In a direct appeal to the government, Ramesh demanded fair treatment for Anmol. “We request the government to let the court do its job. We are law-abiding people and will continue to be. But we demand security for Anmol when he is India,” he said.