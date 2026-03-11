'Only For Headlines': TDP MP Says Opposition Moved No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla To Create Drama | Image: ANI

TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday said that the last time a regional party significantly shaped the Speaker's Office was when the Telugu Desam Party nominated GMC Balayogi as Speaker.

Balayogi became the first Dalit MP and the first MP from a regional party to occupy the Speaker's Chair, demonstrating TDP's commitment to empowering Dalits both in the state and the country, he said.

Devarayalu, who opposed the opposition resolution for the removal of Speaker Om Birla, noted that Balayogi was instrumental in establishing the Ethics Committee in Parliament. He also recalled the historic moment on April 19, 1999, during the 12th Lok Sabha, when the government lost a no-confidence motion by a single vote. Despite the tense situation, Balayogi upheld parliamentary procedures and the Constitution without creating any crisis, setting a high standard for the Speaker's office.

The TDP MP described the opposition resolution against the Speaker as "spectacle, anarchy, and hypocrisy".

He argued that the motion was moved despite the opposition lacking the majority required under Article 94(c) to pass it. He said the resolution was brought mainly to create headlines and political drama.

Devarayalu lauded Om Birla and noted that several major bills were passed in his leadership of the House as Speaker, including the Women's Reservation Bill, the abrogation of Article 370, the Triple Talaq Bill, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

He also mentioned that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had previously appreciated Birla for giving importance to Zero Hour, Rule 377 submissions, and providing opportunities for new members to speak in the House.

Devarayalu also lauded Birla's management of Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the Speaker ensured all precautions were taken so parliamentary proceedings continued smoothly.