Only Halal Meat Served On Trains? NHRC Issues Notice To Railways After 'Unfair Discrimination' Flagged

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Indian Railways for allegedly serving only halal-processed meat to customers who opt for non-vegetarian food on trains. This comes after a complainant brought the alleged practice into light, saying it creates “unfair discrimination and causes human rights violation”.

The complainant alleged that practice of the Indian Railways affects the livelihood of the Scheduled Caste Hindu communities and other non-Muslim communities who work in the meat trade.

The complainant also alleged that Hindu and Sikh passengers do not get food options that match their religious beliefs, affecting their freedom of choice and religious rights which violates their rights to equality, non-discrimination, freedom of profession, right to life with dignity and religious freedom. It added that this is contrary to the principles laid down in cases of Olga Tellis (1985), Indian Young Lawyers Association (2018), State of Karnataka v. Appa Balu Ingale (1995) and NHRC v. State of Gujarat (2009).

Further, the complainant stated that such a policy in a government-run system appears to violate the principles of equality, secularism, non-discrimination, and the right to livelihood. The complainant sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the matter and requested urgent action.

Reacting to the complaint, the human rights commission said, “The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the people, as the practice of selling only Halal meat badly affects the livelihood of the Hindu SC communities, other non-Muslims communities and also the Railway as the government agency should respect the rights to choice of food of the people belongs to all the religious faith, as per the secular spirit of the Constitution of India.”

The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, took cognizance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. It has also demanded for an Action Taken Report, which has to be submitted before the Commission in the next two weeks.