Pakistan's Spy In India: Haryana Lawyer Arrested For Spying For ISI

Nuh: Another case of espionage surfaced in Haryana as a man was arrested from Nuh district for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. The apprehension was made from Kharkhari village in Tawadu sub-division, officials said on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the accused on charges of anti-national activities.

According to information, the accused has been identified as a young lawyer named Rizwan, son of a man named Zubair, from Kharkhari village. It is reported that Rizwan worked as a lawyer in Gurugram.

As per reports, the man used to contact Pakistan-based individuals online and was also involved in suspicious financial transactions. Notably, Rizwan had relatives in Pakistan. The accused's father has claimed that his son is innocent.

3rd Espionage-Related Arrest in Nuh

The arrest of Rizwan marks the third espionage-related apprehension in Haryana's Nuh.

In May 2025, another espionage-related arrest was made in Nuh when the Haryana Police and Central Investigation Agencies (CIA) arrested a person named Mohammad Tarif from Kangarka village of Tawadu subdivision on charges of spying for Pakistan. Pakistani WhatsApp numbers were found on his mobile phone during investigation. He allegedly provided confidential information related to the Indian military activities to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi through WhatsApp. As per reports, the accused was transferring information to two Pakistan High Commission employees named Asif Baloch and Jafar.

Tarif was arrested just two days after a man named Arman was apprehended from Nuh's Rajaka village on charges of spying. Arman was allegedly providing SIM cards to Pakistani operatives in India. As per reports, Arman had contacts with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, who worked at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi. Notably, Ehsan-ur-Rahim was in contact with Haryana-based YouTuber and vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who was also arrested for spying for Pakistan.

