'Only Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists Can Claim Scheduled Caste Benefits': SC Upholds Andhra Pradesh HC Order

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a person who follows any religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be recognised as a member of a Scheduled Caste (SC). Upholding Andhra Pradesh HC's May 2025 verdict, the apex court made it clear that conversion to any other religion leads to the immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste status.

A Bench of Justices PK Mishra and Manmohan said, “A person can't simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified in clause 3 and claim membership of the Scheduled caste.”

Only 3 Religions Eligible for SC Status

After reiterating that required religious criteria to be included under Scheduled Caste category, the court further clarified that this bar is absolute under the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950. As per Clause 3 of the Order, individuals who convert to religions not listed in it lose their SC identity, regardless of their birth.

The apex court bench also underlined that such individuals cannot claim any statutory benefits, protections, reservations or entitlements meant for Scheduled Castes. “This bar is absolute and admits no exception,” the court said.

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The ruling also addressed the applicability of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court said that a Dalit person who converts to Christianity cannot invoke provisions of the SC/ST Act.

This observation by the Supreme Court came while hearing a case where the complainant had sought protection from assault under the Act despite having converted to Christianity. A pastor, Chinthada Anand, filed an appeal before the top court against a May 2025 decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Anand had alleged caste-based abuse and discrimination. Based on his complaint, the police had registered an FIR under the SC/ST Act, which was later quashed.

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In its ruling on April 30, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh HC maintained that individuals who have converted to Christianity cannot invoke the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Justice Harinath N. quashed criminal proceedings initiated by the complainant who had converted to Christianity.

The court also highlighted since the caste system is 'alien' to Christianity, once an individual converts from Hinduism (or Sikhism/Buddhism) to a religion that does not officially recognise caste, they lose their legal status as a member of a Scheduled Caste. The complainant then moved the Supreme Court.