New Delhi: Bisleri International has welcomed the clarification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the quality of its packaged drinking water.The company has stated that the regulatory action is limited to one specific batch of water produced at its Goa plant in September 2025. The company reiterated that none of the stocks from the disputed batch are currently for sale in the market, and that this issue does not show any problems with the quality of their products in their entire manufacturing system.

The clarification happened a few days after the FSSAI decided to take legal action against a company that makes packaged drinking water.This decision was based on test results that found harmful substances like bromate and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in a sample taken from their plant in Goa.

On Tuesday, Bisleri stated that the regulator clarified on November 23 that the bromate levels in the contested batch were under the allowed limit after re-testing. However, the results about PAHs are still a disagreement between the company and the regulator.

The company also said that FSSAI had not stopped the operations at its Goa plant and that the samples taken later from the facility followed the required quality standards.

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Why Has Bisleri Welcomed FSSAI's Latest Clarification?

Bisleri clarified that the FSSAI's sales ban is restricted solely to Batch GO 270, which was produced on September 27, 2025, at its Goa manufacturing plant. The company mentioned that it makes more than 50,000 batches each year, and added that this action should not be seen as a worry about all of its products.

"Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI's sale prohibition applies only to one batch, GO 270, manufactured in Goa on 27 September 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently," the company said in its statement.

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Bisleri also mentioned the regulator's clarification from November 23, which said that after re-testing, the bromate levels in the sample were under the allowed limit.

Bisleri's Statement

The company mentioned that the batch in question was made at its Goa plant, which is part of its network of 143 manufacturing sites, and that the regulatory sampling process started in September 2025.

It has said that the results are based on a particular group tested and do not show a problem with the quality in all of its production sites.

What Did Laboratory Tests Reveal About Bromate And PAHs?

The disagreement started when FSSAI announced on Sunday that it had decided to take legal action against Bisleri International because a sample of their packaged drinking water failed laboratory tests.

The first results showed bromate levels at 12 micrograms per liter, which is above the allowed maximum of 10 micrograms per liter. After testing by a referred lab, bromate levels were found to be within the allowed range, but the lab also noted the presence of PAHs on its own.

Bisleri has raised questions about the results, pointing out differences between the lab tests.

The company recently said that six samples of water from the same source were taken for testing. All six were initially found to meet the required quality standards. However, during later testing, one of the six samples from Batch GO 270 was reported to have PAHs at a level of 0.144 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri stated that another sample from the same batch passed all the tests.

The company mentioned that it had pointed out issues with the results and asked for the PAHs to be tested again in February 2026. It also said that later tests by FSSAI at its factories did not find any harmful PAH results.

The regulator also said that according to the law, once a food business operator challenges a previous test result, the report from the referral laboratory is treated as the final decision.

FSSAI also said the ban was only for Batch GO 270 and asked Bisleri to find out why they didn't follow the rules.

Goa FDA Steps Up Packaged Water Surveillance After Bisleri Row

Amid the controversy, Goa's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has intensified surveillance of packaged drinking water brands manufactured and sold in the state.

FDA Director Shweta S Dessai said the disputed Bisleri batch had been tested in October 2025 and was no longer available in the market. She also confirmed that a Food Safety Officer had filed a prosecution case in court in connection with the sample.

Dessai said the department had analysed more than 80 packaged drinking water samples between April 1, 2025, and November 2026 as part of its surveillance exercise.

The FDA has now directed its officers to collect additional samples of different packaged drinking water brands manufactured and sold in Goa for laboratory analysis.

The wider scrutiny comes as FSSAI steps up its nationwide enforcement drive in the packaged drinking water sector. The regulator has been collecting samples of major brands and inspecting manufacturing facilities to assess compliance with food safety standards.

Legal proceedings are expected against companies whose products fail laboratory tests or are found violating prescribed norms.

Bromate can form as a by-product of certain water disinfection processes, including ozonation, and is subject to regulatory limits because of potential health risks associated with exposure. PAHs, meanwhile, are a group of chemical compounds, some of which are associated with toxic and carcinogenic properties. The health implications depend on the specific compounds detected and their concentrations.

Bisleri has maintained that its products are safe for consumption and that the regulatory action must be viewed in the context of the specific batch under scrutiny. The company said it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings related to the matter.