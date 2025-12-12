'Only One Entry And Exit, Staff Hit My Sister On Chest’: Visitor Levels Major Allegations On Goa Birch Nightclub, Luthra Brothers

Mumbai: A woman who had visited the Goa Birch nightclub in early November owned by the detained Luthra brothers has come forward with serious allegations about poor safety infrastructure, mismanagement, and violent behaviour by staff after the Goa Birch nightclub tragedy.

While speaking to ANI, Mumbai resident Vaibhavi said she visited the club on 1 November with 12 family members and found the structure dangerously designed. “The club is built in such a way that it is very suffocating. It has only one entry and one exit, that too at a height, making movement difficult. It is tough to enter and exit from that club”, she said.

She said the design was unsafe even under normal conditions, let alone during an emergency. She also alleged that the staff behaved rudely and aggressively. According to her, a minor issue over shifting a chair escalated when the manager accused them of “damaging furniture” and said they didn’t “have the status to be there”, He allegedly grabbed her cousin’s collar and called bouncers to intervene.

“They chased us, hit us in groups. They hit my sister on the chest and pushed her so badly that she fell down the stairs”, she said, adding that a barricade had been placed at the entry gate, blocking their exit. When her brother attempted to remove it, a bouncer allegedly attacked him with a rod. She said she was also struck when she tried to stop them.

Advertisement

The group sustained injuries and filed a police complaint the next day at Anjuna Police Station. Vaibhavi claimed she had named both club owners in her FIR, but police later removed their names, saying they were not present during the incident.

Warning that such negligence invites disasters, she said, “If you don't take women's safety and tourist safety seriously, such incidents will keep happening in Goa”.