'Only One Shiv Sena': Amit Shah Backs Eknath Shinde, Says 'No Separate Faction Remain' Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday strongly backed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, declaring that there is now only one Shiv Sena and that it belongs to Shinde amid growing speculation of a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Addressing a public rally in Kolhapur, Shah said the days of referring to Shinde's camp as a separate faction were over.

"Now, Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – earlier it was necessary to refer to his faction as Shiv Sena (Shinde group), but now no separate faction remains; there is only one Shiv Sena," Shah said.

Amit Shah made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Kolhapur during his Maharashtra visit, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were also present at the event.

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Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of Janata Sahakari Bank in Ichalkaranji, participate in a programme linked to the renaming and expansion of a cooperative sugar factory, and address a farmers' gathering at the Kallappanna Awade Textile Park Ground.

Shah also shared a message on social media highlighting the BJP-led government's development agenda.

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"I am engaging in conversation with the people of the state from the pilgrimage site of Mother Ambabai in Kolhapur," Shah said.

"Under Modiji's leadership, over the past 12 years, the country has witnessed a beautiful confluence of development and heritage. From the pilgrimage site of Mother Ambabai in Kolhapur, I am connecting with the people of Maharashtra," he added.

Remarks Come Amid Political Uncertainty in Maharashtra

Shah's comments come at a time when Maharashtra politics is witnessing intense speculation over possible defections and political realignments.

The political spotlight has remained firmly on the Shiv Sena (UBT) as six rebel MPs failed to attend a crucial parliamentary party meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Delhi, dealing a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and fuelling speculation of an imminent split in the party's parliamentary wing, switching to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to resign as party chief amid reports of internal dissent and possible rebellion within the organisation.

“You think Shiv Sena will merge with Congress, it won't. If the allegations being made against me are true, then I will leave my post, but I will not hand over Shiv Sena to any thief; you all should answer those who are doing this to me,”he said.

Thackeray made the remarks while addressing Shiv Sena's foundation day celebrations in Mumbai.

Who Are The Rebels?

Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani) Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai) Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

NCP (SP) Also Faces Defection Speculation

Alongside the developments in Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is also facing speculation about a possible split.

According to sources, five of the party's eight Lok Sabha MPs are allegedly in touch with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, raising the possibility of another political realignment in the state.

Political buzz intensified further after reports emerged of a high-level meeting in Delhi involving Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar. Sources said Sunetra Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 18.