'Only We Can End Drug Menace': BJP Will Form Government In Punjab In 2027, Says Amit Shah

Moga: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections and claimed that only a BJP government can effectively eliminate the drug menace in the state.

Addressing party workers and supporters during the BJP's "Badlav Rally" in Moga, Shah alleged that Punjab has been facing multiple challenges, including drug abuse, gangster activity, corruption, and rising debt, under the current political leadership.

"We are fighting the elections to form the government in 2027 in Punjab...Only the BJP government can make Punjab free from drugs...Punjab has collapsed due to the terror of gangsters, debt, religious conversions, corruption," Shah said.

The Home Minister also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership, alleging that the state government was functioning under the influence of leaders from Delhi.

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"The Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the promise of change. I want to ask the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party: What exactly is your Chief Minister doing? Across the entire country, wherever Kejriwal needs to travel, this Chief Minister has done nothing other than chartering aircraft at the Punjab government's expense and flying him there as his personal pilot," Shah said.

He further accused the AAP leadership of misusing Punjab's resources. "The Chief Minister of this state should hang his head in shame. Four 'subedars' have arrived from Delhi, and they are looting Punjab's wealth only to siphon it back to Delhi," he added.

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During his address, Shah also paid tribute to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting his sacrifice for the protection of religious freedom. "Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his own head to safeguard Kashmiri Pandits from the Mughals. Had there been no Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, not a single Hindu would have been left," he said.